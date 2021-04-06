Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 413 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LQD. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 79.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,001,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $9,113,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD opened at $129.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.32. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $122.23 and a one year high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

