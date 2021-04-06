LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Receives $39.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

LMAT stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.72. 5,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,954. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $54.96. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day moving average is $40.79.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. Equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 22,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $1,057,052.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,028.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 42,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $2,203,895.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,796,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,771,509.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,816 shares of company stock worth $6,728,329. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,651,000 after purchasing an additional 217,337 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 913,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,999,000 after purchasing an additional 214,590 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 421.9% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 208,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 168,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 119,797 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 920.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 102,274 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

