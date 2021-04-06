LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 13,234 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 288.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 59,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $384,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,516.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 48,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $2,465,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,796,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,184,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,816 shares of company stock worth $6,728,329 over the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LMAT shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $49.76 on Tuesday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.79.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $37.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

