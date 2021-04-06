Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lenovo Group Limited is a personal technology company. The Company is dedicated to building PCs and mobile internet devices. Lenovo’s business is built on product innovation, a highly-efficient global supply chain and strong strategic execution. Formed by Lenovo Group’s acquisition of the former IBM Personal Computing Division, the company develops, manufactures and markets reliable, high-quality, secure and easy-to-use technology products and services. Its product lines include legendary Think-branded commercial PCs and Idea-branded consumer PCs, as well as servers, workstations, and a family of mobile internet devices, including tablets and smart phones. Lenovo has major research centers in Yamato, Japan; Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, China; and Raleigh, North Carolina. Lenovo Group Limited is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. “

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

LNVGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Lenovo Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lenovo Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS:LNVGY opened at $27.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26. Lenovo Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.21.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.89 billion. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Research analysts forecast that Lenovo Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lenovo Group (LNVGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.