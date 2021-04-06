Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lincoln National from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Lincoln National from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Lincoln National stock opened at $62.55 on Monday. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

In related news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,993,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Lincoln National by 744.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 618,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after purchasing an additional 544,963 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 250.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 731,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,930,000 after purchasing an additional 523,289 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,386,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,736,000 after purchasing an additional 471,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,625,000 after purchasing an additional 434,371 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

