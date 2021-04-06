Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Linde were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.24.

Shares of LIN opened at $285.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $149.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.79, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $262.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.02. Linde plc has a one year low of $169.52 and a one year high of $286.98.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.77%.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

