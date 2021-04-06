Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Lindsay has increased its dividend payment by 7.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:LNN opened at $169.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 0.32. Lindsay has a fifty-two week low of $81.13 and a fifty-two week high of $173.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.21.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.07 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lindsay will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Lindsay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

In other news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.44, for a total value of $1,263,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

