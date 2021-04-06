Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 600 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 62.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.3% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $414.84 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.29 and a 52 week high of $455.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $392.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

ROP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.78.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

