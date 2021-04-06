Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $32,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $38,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STZ opened at $230.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.70. The stock has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $242.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Truist downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.52.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

