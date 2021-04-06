Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. FMR LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,664,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Carrier Global by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,097 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,211,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,139 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Carrier Global by 388.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,577,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 267.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,525,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARR opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.18.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

