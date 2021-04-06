Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.11.

MMC stock opened at $124.89 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $82.63 and a one year high of $124.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

