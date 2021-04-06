Loopring [NEO] Hits Market Cap of $1.60 Million (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Loopring [NEO] has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, IDAX, Gate.io and DragonEX. Over the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00073867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.98 or 0.00271173 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.10 or 0.00114190 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $442.69 or 0.00764724 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00031312 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,464.05 or 0.99265166 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Coin Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s launch date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, Switcheo Network, IDAX, DragonEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

