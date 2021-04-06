Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,980 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.44. 76,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,408,210. The company has a market cap of $335.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.53.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

