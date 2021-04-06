Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 45,432 BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 45,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,623,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,183 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,704,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,964,000 after acquiring an additional 254,850 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,293,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,581,000 after acquiring an additional 521,753 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in BCE by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,617,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in BCE by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,171,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,967,000 after acquiring an additional 15,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.15.

Shares of BCE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.94. The stock had a trading volume of 12,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,243. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The firm has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.76 and its 200 day moving average is $43.33.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.6816 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

