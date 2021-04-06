Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Invests $2.79 Million in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,000. Corning comprises 1.7% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

In related news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,542,066.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,304.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,496 shares of company stock worth $11,806,697. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GLW stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $45.21. The stock had a trading volume of 56,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $45.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.72.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.