Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 94,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,212,000. Sun Life Financial makes up 2.6% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,243,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,153,000 after buying an additional 1,301,394 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $357,664,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,846,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,789,000 after buying an additional 1,759,167 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,428,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,981,000 after buying an additional 35,768 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,394,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,443,000 after purchasing an additional 126,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

SLF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $51.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,215. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.78. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $52.15.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.433 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.42%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLF. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.45.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

