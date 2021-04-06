Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.83.

Shares of IFF traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.04. The stock had a trading volume of 10,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,797,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $143.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.92 and its 200 day moving average is $120.75. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

