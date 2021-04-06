LPL Financial LLC Buys 5,476 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 21,466 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth $588,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $67.81 on Tuesday. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $70.80. The stock has a market cap of $48.28 million, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average of $60.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.02%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

