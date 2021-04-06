LPL Financial LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,436 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 7,976 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,414,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,574,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,523.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.78.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.53.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.80%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

