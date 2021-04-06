LPL Financial LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Medpace by 6,709.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Medpace by 89.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,429,000 after acquiring an additional 65,507 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 209.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 439.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 163,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,318,000 after acquiring an additional 133,539 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $171.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.93 and a 52 week high of $177.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.35 and a 200-day moving average of $138.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $259.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.41 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 185,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $25,941,773.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,972,418.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,885 shares of company stock worth $31,888,746 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MEDP. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Medpace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.67.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

