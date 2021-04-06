LPL Financial LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,778,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 624.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 40,811 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 17,753 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,182,000.

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF stock opened at $46.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.06.

