LPL Financial LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,677 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 539,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,616,000 after buying an additional 57,639 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $77.62 on Tuesday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.83.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

In other news, VP George J. Getman sold 4,600 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $323,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,062,137.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,195 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $223,681.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,840.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,778. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

