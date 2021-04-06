LPL Financial LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,547,000 after acquiring an additional 219,020 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in DaVita by 96.2% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in DaVita by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 27,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $106.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.14 and a 1-year high of $125.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $47,746.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DVA. Truist increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

