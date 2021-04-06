Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) to report earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lumos Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.96). Lumos Pharma posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 507.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($3.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.15) to ($3.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($4.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.52) to ($3.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lumos Pharma.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.55. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 2,053.30%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUMO. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 106,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $2,376,282.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 29,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $652,796.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LUMO opened at $12.38 on Friday. Lumos Pharma has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $36.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.03. The stock has a market cap of $103.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.69.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

