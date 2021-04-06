Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Raised to C$15.00 at Raymond James

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LUN. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on Lundin Mining to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.06.

Shares of TSE LUN traded up C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.94. The company had a trading volume of 595,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$5.60 and a one year high of C$15.42. The firm has a market cap of C$10.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.89.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$690.15 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley bought 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$544,612.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 164,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,345,272.20.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

