Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

Luxfer has decreased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Luxfer stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $21.16. The company had a trading volume of 129,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,449. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $584.78 million, a PE ratio of 56.38, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.48.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $82.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.35 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Luxfer will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LXFR. B. Riley lifted their target price on Luxfer from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Luxfer from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

In related news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $440,108.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

