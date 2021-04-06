Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Bought by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,620 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYFT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $646,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,050 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 59.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,620 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 20,364 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Lyft by 7.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 428,934 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,817,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LYFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.85.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $64.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $278,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $577,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,635,602 shares of company stock worth $299,859,391. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

