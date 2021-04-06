Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,421 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,421 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000. Facebook comprises about 1.3% of Mach 1 Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,011,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,404,844 shares of company stock worth $378,865,093. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook stock traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $307.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,850,580. The firm has a market cap of $876.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.73. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $158.51 and a one year high of $310.77.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.90.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

