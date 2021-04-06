Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 15,133 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000. Applied Materials comprises approximately 1.4% of Mach 1 Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.12.

AMAT traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.64. 334,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,426,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.64 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

