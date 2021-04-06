MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Given a C$27.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$27.00 price target on MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MAG has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$22.25 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$24.46.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at C$19.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$21.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.76. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$10.90 and a 1 year high of C$31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 232.23 and a quick ratio of 231.37.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

