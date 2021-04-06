Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires New Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IP stock opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.76 and a 52-week high of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.77.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

