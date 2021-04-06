Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys New Stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in SunPower by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in SunPower by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

SPWR stock opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.70. SunPower Co. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $57.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.84 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. The firm had revenue of $341.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.63 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPWR. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on SunPower from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.08.

In other news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $4,342,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 37,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $1,406,884.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,370,234.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 316,336 shares of company stock worth $10,925,717. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

