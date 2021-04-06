Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 2,654 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $236,000.

SDY opened at $119.68 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $119.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.72.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

