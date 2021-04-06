Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Invests $334,000 in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period.

Shares of VPU opened at $141.84 on Tuesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.37 and a fifty-two week high of $147.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.66 and its 200-day moving average is $136.40.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

