Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases New Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DOV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Dover by 532.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,471,000 after buying an additional 409,875 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Dover by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 643,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,230,000 after purchasing an additional 358,718 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dover by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,175,000 after purchasing an additional 270,843 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in Dover by 469.9% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 273,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,575,000 after purchasing an additional 225,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Dover by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,789,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,488,400,000 after purchasing an additional 173,483 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $140.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.37. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $79.87 and a twelve month high of $140.71. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOV. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Dover from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.22.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

