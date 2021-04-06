Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Takes $271,000 Position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,288,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $2,651,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

NJAN stock opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.03. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $39.41.

