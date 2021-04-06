MAP Protocol Trading 8.9% Lower This Week (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $42.27 million and $1.10 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00073952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.75 or 0.00273103 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00115108 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $442.81 or 0.00761787 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,884.66 or 0.99581857 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00017550 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 coins. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

