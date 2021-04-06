MAPS Price Up 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (MAPS)

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. During the last week, MAPS has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One MAPS coin can now be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00002304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAPS has a total market cap of $84.34 million and $1.08 million worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00029701 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 273.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MAPS Profile

MAPS (MAPS) is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,518 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

MAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

