Mark D. Griffin Sells 249,437 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) insider Mark D. Griffin sold 249,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $8,231,421.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 930,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,700,527. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TLS opened at $37.21 on Tuesday. Telos Co. has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $41.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.38.

Get Telos alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth $1,285,000. Precept Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at $1,154,000. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Telos during the 4th quarter worth about $5,771,000. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,240,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter valued at about $660,000.

TLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Telos from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.