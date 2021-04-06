Marks Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 11,330 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,187,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,000.

VGIT traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,393. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $67.09 and a twelve month high of $70.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

