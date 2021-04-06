Marks Wealth LLC Takes $4.07 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.4% of Marks Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after buying an additional 131,245 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 228,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after buying an additional 53,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 38,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.73 during midday trading on Tuesday. 2,493,456 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.78.

