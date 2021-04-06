MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 928,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,806 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $63,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in MasTec by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Shares of MTZ opened at $97.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.38. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $99.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MasTec news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $142,339.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 16,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total value of $1,573,720.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,906 shares of company stock worth $9,787,688. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.