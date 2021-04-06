Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $151.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.69% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Match Group is well-poised to benefit from increasing activity and engagement seen across its apps like Tinder, Hinge, Meetic, Pairs and OkCupid since the COVID-19 outbreak, especially across western markets. The company is also seeing rebound in propensity to pay, driven by robust uptake of video-enabled services to boost engagement amid the COVID-19 crisis. Nonetheless, Match Group’s dependence on Tinder to drive its top line is a major concern. Moreover, Tinder is labelled as a sexting/hook up app and could face hurdles, while trying to expand into other parts of the world. This may not bode well for the company’s top line. Further, a highly leveraged balance sheet and intensifying competition from other dating apps including the likes of Facebook Dating are persistent overhangs. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Get Match Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.29.

Shares of Match Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.23. 35,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,744,126. The stock has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.32. Match Group has a 12-month low of $87.56 and a 12-month high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,181,015.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $3,652,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,098,248.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,557 shares of company stock worth $34,158,410. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Match Group (MTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.