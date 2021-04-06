Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at Raymond James

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

TSE MMX traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 41,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,581. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of C$4.92 and a 1 year high of C$7.78. The stock has a market cap of C$987.06 million and a PE ratio of 41.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 5.97.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

