Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $282.68 Million

Brokerages expect that Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) will announce $282.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Medifast’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $289.00 million and the lowest is $276.36 million. Medifast posted sales of $178.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medifast will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Medifast.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.36. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. The company had revenue of $264.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.67 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MED. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $240.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,051.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,382,000 after purchasing an additional 67,207 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,010,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,404,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter worth $29,448,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 205.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 140,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,180,000 after purchasing an additional 94,852 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Medifast by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,347,000 after acquiring an additional 78,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MED traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,333. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.84. Medifast has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $279.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.30%.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

