MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on MEGEF shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

MEGEF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.23. 24,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,543. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $6.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

