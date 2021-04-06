MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$9.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.96% from the stock’s previous close.

MEG has been the subject of several other reports. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CSFB lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on MEG Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.84.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Shares of MEG traded up C$0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$6.82. 224,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,473,696. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.22, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

In related news, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$1,865,504.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,027 shares in the company, valued at C$1,035,785.24. Also, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$118,391.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$102,837.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.