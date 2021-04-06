Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $254.21 Million

Analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) will post $254.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $256.74 million. Mercury Systems reported sales of $208.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year sales of $939.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $935.06 million to $950.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRCY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

In related news, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 6,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $450,255.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,345,581.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $94,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,205,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,802 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 11.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 170.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 56,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 35,684 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 87.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,648,000 after acquiring an additional 86,899 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRCY opened at $74.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $59.88 and a 1 year high of $96.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.51.

Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

