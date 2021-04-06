Mercury Trading 17.6% Higher This Week (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Mercury token can now be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mercury has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and $24,472.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00073953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.23 or 0.00288603 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005665 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.42 or 0.00105366 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.96 or 0.00759913 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00030063 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00012286 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech.

Mercury Token Trading

