Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to post $1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67. Meta Financial Group reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.70 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CASH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other news, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 38,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $1,503,312.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 35,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $1,383,483.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,208,376. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,193 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 220.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,927 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASH stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $46.91. The stock had a trading volume of 11,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. Meta Financial Group has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $48.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

